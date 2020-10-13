Virginia Voter Registration Site Is Down 'Accidentally' On Last Day To Register

We've got a president continually threatening voter suppression, a pandemic, and now this.
It was not clear whether the cut was accidental or deliberate; representatives for VITA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, among others, have called for an extension to Virginia’s registration deadline.
That decision will likely be up to a judge; in 2016, a lawsuit prompted by a similar outage caused a federal judge to extend registration by a day.
Who smells a rat in the era of Republican Dirty Tricks? Everybody.