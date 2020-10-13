Virginia Voter Registration Site Is Down 'Accidentally' On Last Day To Register

We've got a president continually threatening voter suppression, a pandemic, and now this.

A statewide IT glitch is interfering with voter registrations on the last day people can register. @BPaves reports Lt. Gov. Fairfax and other elected officials are calling for an extension. The glitch is also affecting DMV access and unemployment filing. https://t.co/GdPK5CD77l

Virginia Public Media:

It was not clear whether the cut was accidental or deliberate; representatives for VITA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, among others, have called for an extension to Virginia’s registration deadline.

That decision will likely be up to a judge; in 2016, a lawsuit prompted by a similar outage caused a federal judge to extend registration by a day.