VOTER SUPPRESSION: Kansas City Missouri's Mayor Gets Turned Away At Ballot Box

This. Is. Absurd.

I made a video this morning about the importance of voting and then got turned away because I wasn’t in the system even though I’ve voted there for 11 years, including for myself four times! Go figure, but that’s okay. We’ll be back later today! #Vote #KCMO pic.twitter.com/3mYNrO6jmC — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 10, 2020

Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri was unable to VOTE this morning because his name was allegedly missing from the voting rolls.

After some investigation, it was discovered that a poll worker was looking up his name as Lucas Quinton.

COME ON. KCTV-5 has the story:

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was turned away from his polling location Tuesday morning because poll workers mistakenly thought he wasn't in the election database's system. Lucas, a Democrat, made a video about the importance of voting before he headed into his normal polling location, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, to cast his ballot shortly after 7 a.m. But he said a worker couldn't find his name in the system, even though he had cast ballots for himself at the site several times during 11 years of voting there. "I think the biggest threat to America's elections is not letting people vote, and I think we saw a little of that challenge today," [Lucas] said.

People who may not have the pull and media presence of the Mayor can call the ACLU's voter hotline for help.