VOTER SUPPRESSION: Kansas City Missouri's Mayor Gets Turned Away At Ballot Box

When the MAYOR can't vote because of poor training of poll workers.
By Frances Langum
Image from: KCTV.com

This. Is. Absurd.

Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri was unable to VOTE this morning because his name was allegedly missing from the voting rolls.

After some investigation, it was discovered that a poll worker was looking up his name as Lucas Quinton.

COME ON. KCTV-5 has the story:

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was turned away from his polling location Tuesday morning because poll workers mistakenly thought he wasn't in the election database's system.

Lucas, a Democrat, made a video about the importance of voting before he headed into his normal polling location, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, to cast his ballot shortly after 7 a.m. But he said a worker couldn't find his name in the system, even though he had cast ballots for himself at the site several times during 11 years of voting there.

"I think the biggest threat to America's elections is not letting people vote, and I think we saw a little of that challenge today," [Lucas] said.

People who may not have the pull and media presence of the Mayor can call the ACLU's voter hotline for help.

