Pressure Builds On Ballot Drop Box Thieving Mayor

As the gentle reader is aware, Wausau Mayor Doug Diny took it upon himself to go for his 15 minutes of fame by absconding with the city's ballot drop box, depriving his constituents their right to vote by using it. A week later, Mayor Dingleberry returned the drop box but then came under investigation by the District Attorney's Office. He tried to blame the city clerk for his getting in trouble.

Well, Diny's week just kept getting worse and worse. A group of concerned citizens went to Madison and submitted a formal request for the US Attorney's Office to look into the case of the purloined ballot drop box. At the same time, back in the Wausau City Hall, Wisconsin Department of Justice agents arrived and formally took control of the District Attorney's investigation.

When she learned that the DOJ was in the building, Common Council President Lisa Rasmussen sent out a memo to city employees asking them to cooperate with the DOJ agents. Tiny Diny didn't do himself any favors by lashing out at Rasmussen for taking appropriate actions:

She is completely outside of her authority to direct and speak on behalf of the city or put out information for self-serving purposes. Rasmussen clearly does not have enough to do at her State Farm Agency job. If she wants to be mayor, she should consider running in 2028.

So now, he's attacked two women city officials in rather condescending terms and getting rather personal in his attack on the council president. I bet if he wasn't so busy acting like a petulant child and committing felonies in his negative attention seeking, she wouldn't have to do these things.

Ironically, the whole ballot drop box issue is scheduled on the common council's agenda for Wednesday. Even if the common council had any say on the matter, which it doesn't, I think it's pretty clear how things are going to go.