GOP Circle Their Wagons Around Ballot Drop Box Stealing Mayor

On Monday, J.D. Vance, was in Wisconsin campaigning and not answering questions about racist jokes. One of his stops was in Wausau, home of the mayor who steals ballot drop boxes.

The Wisconsin DOJ executed a search warrant of Diny's city hall office and of his home as part of their investigation into his committing election interference. But Diny, being a true MAGA Republican, refused to take any responsibility for his criminal behaviors and blamed it all on Katie Rosenburg, his predecessor:

In the warrant, a Department of Justice special agent wrote evidence suggested “that the Drop Box discussion” began before Doug Diny was sworn in as mayor on April 16. Because of that, the agent sought permission to search for evidence stretching back to April 1, the day before Diny beat incumbent Mayor Katie Rosenberg. Diny told WisPolitics in a phone interview Wednesday he believes the case is “99.9% political” after he beat Rosenberg, who he described as “tight” with Dem AG Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers. He also questioned why DOJ was seeking information from April, when a 2022 Supreme Court ruling was still in effect that barred their use.

This investigation apparently triggered some PTSD in state Republicans, causing flashbacks to the John Doe investigations into Scott Walker for illegal politicking, and making them circle their wagons around Diny and calling for Attorney General Josh Kaul's impeachment for doing his job and enforcing the law.

It should come as no surprise that one of these anti-democracy, Republicans was Mr. Fake Elector Mule himself, Senator Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow), who joined Vance on the campaign trail:

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was in Wausau with Vance and opened his speech by criticizing Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul for investigating Wausau Mayor Doug Diny for removing a ballot dropbox. “This is the action of jackbootted [sic] thugs,” Johnson said of Kaul's office.

In his next breath, RoJo showed the real reason he was upset with Kaul by complaining about Kaul indicting and charging former Jim Troupis, Republican operative and former Trump lawyer, in relation to the fake electors scheme. RoJo is no doubt having panic attacks waiting for the authorities to knock on his door.

Also appearing with Vance was State Representative Cory Tomczyk, whose claim to infamy is suing a newspaper for reporting his bigotry and homophobic slur towards a 13 year old boy:

Johnson then called on State Rep. Cory Tomczyk, R-Mosinee, and others in the Assembly to “impeach Josh Kaul.” Tomczyk said Diny is "in the crosshairs of the liberals" likening this particular investigation to the John Doe investigation into former Gov. Scott Walker nearly 10 years ago. "We no longer live in the country that we had 25 years ago," Tomczyk said. "If we don't get this right on Nov. 5 we may never again see the country we once knew and loved." Tomczyk's speech turned dark when talking about investigations by the attorney general office and of Trump adding, "next it could be us."

Someone needs to inform Tomczyk that the only way you would be investigated for election interference is if, y'know, interfered with an election, like Diny or RoJo did.