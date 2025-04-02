Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“I will show you fear in a handful of dust." -- T. S. Eliot
By driftglassApril 2, 2025

On this day in 1939, Marvin Gaye was born. Marvin Gaye, "Trouble Man".

Dame Magazine: The War on Women Is a Fascist Trademark.

Letters from God: "This Is Not What I Voted For." Yes It Is.

Left Jabs: DEI-Bashing and the Battle for the Soul of Big Law.

Attention space nerds! The James Webb Space Telescope Captures a Perfect Einstein Ring That Reveals a Hidden Galaxy.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

