Missouri Officials Seize Control Of St. Louis Cops To Stop Reform

Can't have that, can we? Remember what happened in Ferguson, after a cop killed Michael Brown Jr. and the shooting was ruled justified? Now, after the riots that spread over the area, this happens. Because police unions can't be reformed. Via Bolts Magazine:

It has taken nearly a decade for St. Louis’ Civilian Oversight Board to find the footing needed to effectively investigate police misconduct and give residents the tools to hold police accountable, says board member Keith Rose. The city established the board in the years following the Black Lives Matter protests in nearby Ferguson, where grassroots organizers amplified calls to end police violence. But the board faced obstacles at every turn, from legal battles with police unions to the police department’s refusal to cooperate with investigations.

“It feels like we only just now got to the place where we have a path to do the work, after delays from lawsuits and police noncooperation. It finally feels like the board is ready to do the work,” Rose told Bolts.

But the state of Missouri is poised to wreck community oversight over policing in St. Louis. Governor Mike Kehoe on Wednesday signed a bill that ends the city’s ability to run its own police department, transferring control to the GOP-run state government. Going forward, the department will be led by a board mostly appointed by the Republican governor. The new law, which passed with the support of police unions, also requires St. Louis to commit 25 percent of its budget to policing by 2028.

“In order to prevent additional oversight, the police union has decided to go out and find representatives that do not represent the people of St. Louis and ask them to take over,” Rose said. “No reform is palatable enough for the police unions.”