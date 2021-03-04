Racist Scrabble Game Lands Teachers In Hot Water

The five teachers from the private Christian School District near St. Louis (40 years of Biblical education) posted had a picture of themselves posted to social media holding up cards with the block letters spelling out "COONS." The St. Louis chapter of the NAACP was not amused.

Source: KSDK, Missouri

The St. Charles County branch of the NAACP and several parents are calling for change after five teachers were pictured on social media holding up a racial slur.

"I'm angry, I'm hurt because I trust you with my child," said one parent with a child in the Christian School District.

It started as a game of human Scrabble. The photo shows faculty from the https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/education/christian-school-district-ra... rearranging letters to form the word "coons." Someone then posted it to social media, parents said it was even on the school district's website. However, Principal Jake Ibbetson told 5 On Your Side Wednesday that wasn't the case. He said the photo was never posted to the school's website or any of the school's social media accounts.

"They were running around trying to spell raccoon, but they didn't have the R and the A," said Pastor Raymond Horry who has two children enrolled in the district. "I don't believe it that five Caucasian teachers, not one of them knew that. Maybe one didn't know it, maybe two didn't know it, but all 5 didn't know it?"