Misc
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Racist Scrabble Game Lands Teachers In Hot Water

The five teachers from the Christian School District near St. Louis posted had a picture of themselves posted to social media holding up cards with the block letters spelling out "COONS."
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

The five teachers from the private Christian School District near St. Louis (40 years of Biblical education) posted had a picture of themselves posted to social media holding up cards with the block letters spelling out "COONS." The St. Louis chapter of the NAACP was not amused.

Source: KSDK, Missouri

The St. Charles County branch of the NAACP and several parents are calling for change after five teachers were pictured on social media holding up a racial slur.

"I'm angry, I'm hurt because I trust you with my child," said one parent with a child in the Christian School District.

It started as a game of human Scrabble. The photo shows faculty from the https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/education/christian-school-district-ra... rearranging letters to form the word "coons." Someone then posted it to social media, parents said it was even on the school district's website. However, Principal Jake Ibbetson told 5 On Your Side Wednesday that wasn't the case. He said the photo was never posted to the school's website or any of the school's social media accounts.

"They were running around trying to spell raccoon, but they didn't have the R and the A," said Pastor Raymond Horry who has two children enrolled in the district. "I don't believe it that five Caucasian teachers, not one of them knew that. Maybe one didn't know it, maybe two didn't know it, but all 5 didn't know it?"

The school later apologized, saying in a written statement, "This isn't our school this was a mistake."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team