Watters Defends Deportation Of Innocent People

Fox propagandist Jesse Watters once again defending the indefensible. You know he'll keep doing this even when it's Americans being swept up instead.

During a discussion on this Monday's The Five about the deportation of Venezuelans to the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador (which Kristi Noem recently used for a photo op), co-host Jessica Tarlov tried to inject some reality into the conversation on just who is being swept up in these raids, and was met with a completely ridiculous rationalization by Watters.

TARLOV: Getting an assurance from The El Salvadorian government that they're not going to torture anyone who they haven't confirmed as a gang member is not the same as not putting these people on the flight in the first place. And there was an interesting back and forth with Karoline Levitt, the press secretary, and Andrew Feinberg from The Independent earlier this afternoon. Because, Andrew Feinberg was trying to talk to her about this new guidance that shows that you need 8 points, then there are a bunch of, different ways that you can qualify 4 points to prove that you are a TDA member, and you can get 8 points alone for a tattoo that they say is a gang tattoo. And we now know of two separate cases of people who have tattoos that met that criteria, but it was just for one of them, a crown that said mom above it and another one, another crown tattoo. So that's obviously something they're looking for, but it turns out that that guy had a crown tattoo because he got matching tattoos with his ex-girlfriend, and they had done that. So those people have been sent to this El Salvadorian... (crosstalk) You can't take away people's due process like that, and I, again, I don't trust the El Salvadorian government to be making sure that they're not torturing people, that they're vetting them properly. They need to be vetted on this side.

After some back and forth with Jeanine Pirro about whether the prisoners there were actually being tortured or not, Tarlov continued.

TARLOV: Torturing, yeah. Do you, do you read the Time Magazine, Time Magazine was there when the gay barber from Venezuela who had a crown tattoo that said Mom was being processed coming into the El Salvador. Oh, am I boring you again? I'm sorry. WATTERS: No, but you've been talking about this gay barber from El Salvador with some stupid tattoo for weeks, weeks, Jessica. GUTFELD: Yeah. Come on. WATTERS: It's just a gay barber. GUTFELD: He's not into you. WATTERS: He's an innocent guy who got swept up in a deportation and hopefully we get it figured out and straightened out, but a lot of people in this country... Jessica... get arrested for things that they didn't do, get falsely accused, falsely convicted... TARLOV: I'm also against racial profiling. WATTERS: That doesn't mean... that doesn't mean you just stop arresting people. (crosstalk) That doesn't mean you stop arresting criminals because one guy was arrested who was innocent.

It just means you just try to do it better the next time. And I have nothing against the gay barbers. Gay barbers usually give the best haircuts. So we should bring them back just for that.

So now deporting people with no due process is exactly the same as being arrested in the United States. What a complete tool this man is.