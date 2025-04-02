Dems Dig Into Bob Kennedy's Crazy Response To Bird Flu

He suggested that the virus should be allowed to spread among chickens to identify those with natural resistance. Sure, Bob!
By Susie MadrakApril 2, 2025

Dems on the House oversight committee opened an investigation yesterday into health secretary Bob Kennedy's handling of the federal response to bird flu, according to a letter sent to Kennedy and released by the committee. Via Yahoo News:

Kennedy, a long-time vaccine skeptic, has said that he does not support a bird flu vaccine for poultry. He has instead suggested that the virus should be allowed to spread among chickens to identify those with natural resistance.

Health experts have said that the approach would not work and risks allowing the virus to mutate in ways that could make it transmissible among people, possibly triggering a pandemic.

Bird flu has killed nearly 170 million chickens, turkeys and other birds since the current outbreak began in 2022. The virus has increasingly spread to humans and other mammals since 2024.

"Allowing avian flu to ravage flocks across the country is dangerous and reckless," said the letter sent by Gerald Connolly, the top Democrat on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Raja Krishnamoorthi, the top Democrat on the health subcommittee, and three other members of Congress.

Staff involved in the bird flu response at CVM were fired on Tuesday as part of mass layoffs at HHS.

These HHS layoffs are CATASTROPHIC! With a measles epidemic, a possible bird flu epidemic and anti-vaxxer fuckface RFK Jr. in charge, this means more death and illness for Americans. #HHSlayoffs

Paul Hallasy (@paulhallasy.bsky.social) 2025-04-01T23:06:25.089Z

Massive layoffs begin at US Health Agencies

Jobs being eliminated include researchers, scientists, doctors, support staff & senior leaders, leaving the federal government without key experts

“The revolution begins today!” RFK Jr. wrote on social media

apnews.com/article/heal...

Mia Farrow 🇺🇦🇨🇦🇪🇺🏳️‍⚧️ DEI (@miafarrow.bsky.social) 2025-04-02T00:43:22.742Z

Today, Trump, Musk and RFK Jr. started their mass layoffs at HHS. One FDA employee called it a 'bloodbath'.

Whatever you want to call it, here's what it means: more people will die.

We're fighting this assault on public health with everything we've got.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (@vanhollen.senate.gov) 2025-04-01T22:30:02.775Z

Discussion

