RFK Jr: ‘Let Them Get Bird Flu!’

Trump’s Quack-in-Chief in charge of Americans’ health thinks it’s a great idea to let bird flu ‘run through the flock.’
RFK Jr: ‘Let Them Get Bird Flu!’
Credit: Crooks and Liars screenshot
By NewsHound EllenMarch 20, 2025

Last week, I wrote about RFK Jr.’s "killer" suggestion that it was better to get measles than to get vaccinated. It turns out he has similar thoughts about bird flu.

From The New York Times:

Instead of culling birds when the infection is discovered, farmers “should consider maybe the possibility of letting it run through the flock so that we can identify the birds, and preserve the birds, that are immune to it,” Mr. Kennedy said recently on Fox News.

That is just the kind of idea that could sound good to someone with absolutely no scientific or medical credentials (Kennedy is a former environmental lawyer). The Times notes that Kennedy has no jurisdiction over farms. But the also-unqualified Brooke Rollins, the agriculture secretary who does have jurisdiction, thinks Kennedy’s cockamamie suggestion is worth trying. The Times quotes her as saying, “There are some farmers that are out there that are willing to really try this on a pilot as we build the safe perimeter around them to see if there is a way forward with immunity.”

Real scientists and experts think it’s a terrible idea. “Veterinary scientists said letting the virus sweep through poultry flocks unchecked would be inhumane and dangerous, and have enormous economic consequences,” The Times reported. It quoted a number of them. For example, Dr. Gail Hansen, a former state veterinarian for Kansas (hardly an outpost of woke ideology), called the idea a “recipe for disaster.”

Every infection is another opportunity for the virus, called H5N1, to evolve into a more virulent form. Geneticists have been tracking its mutations closely; so far, the virus has not developed the ability to spread among people.

But if H5N1 were to be allowed to run through a flock of five million birds, “that’s literally five million chances for that virus to replicate or to mutate,” Dr. Hansen said.

Large numbers of infected birds are likely to transmit massive amounts of the virus, putting farm workers and other animals at great risk.

“So now you’re setting yourself up for bad things to happen,” Dr. Hansen said.

It’s almost as if the Musk/Trump administration is trying to make life harder and more deadly for Americans.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon