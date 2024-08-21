RFK Jr Running Mate Says They're Considering Joining Forces With Trump

As if there was ever any doubt that Robert Kennedy Jr's Independent campaign was little more than a sham to keep the Democrats from winning the White House his uber rich running mate Nicole Shanahan let the cat out of the bag about their true intentions today.

After that admission, Trump told CNN that he’d consider appointing RFK Jr. to a role in his administration.

All of which reminds me of the old joke, recounted by Anthony Bourdain in one of his books, “There’s that old joke, I’ve referred to it before, where the guy at the bar asks the girl if she’d fuck him for a million dollars—and she thinks about it and finally replies, “Well, I guess for a million dollars, yeah…” At which point he quickly offers her a dollar for the same service. “Fuck you!” she says, declining angrily. “You think I’d fuck you for a dollar? What do you think I am?” To which the guy says, “Well … we’ve already established you’re a whore. Now we’re just haggling over the price.”

Indeed.

The independent presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering abandoning his quest for the White House to “join forces” with Republican nominee Donald Trump, Kennedy’s running mate Nicole Shanahan says in a new interview posted online Tuesday. Shanahan said the campaign is also considering remaining in the contest to try to win more than 5% of the popular vote and “establish ourselves” as a third-party alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties, and build on that ballot access for the 2028 election. “There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump,” Shanahan said in the interview on the “Impact Theory” podcast. “Or we walk away right now and join forces with ... Donald Trump and you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision,” Shanahan told interviewer Tom Bilyeu. “Not easy, not an easy decision,” the attorney and entrepreneur added.

Meaning, we've seen what RFK Jr. might get out of it, but "What's in it for me?"

That art of the [dirty] deal.