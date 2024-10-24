Bobby Kennedy's Running Mate ALLEGEDLY Tried To Pay Off Reporter

Nicole Shanahan, Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s former running mate during his hapless campaign for the presidency, ALLEGEDLY offered $500,000 to a reporter to share their list of sources, according to a profile of the Silicon Valley lawyer-turned political candidate. Via the Daily Beast:

The allegations were detailed in a new Washington Post profile of the vice presidential candidate, who has since joined Kennedy in embracing Republican nominee Donald Trump and launched a campaign to “Make America Healthy Again.”

According to the report, Shanahan contacted an associate of a Post reporter in June, months before Kennedy suspended his campaign and endorsed the former president.

Shanahan allegedly told the associate to offer the journalist “half a million dollars to be a whistleblower” to expose the sources for the story, many of whom chose to remain anonymous. The reporters interviewed 34 people for the wide-ranging profile, which covered Shanahan’s early career in patent law, her relationship with her ex-husband, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, and her political transformation.

Shanahan reportedly said people were spreading false information about her. The reporter did not respond to the $500,000 offer, according to the newspaper.