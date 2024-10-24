Bobby Kennedy's Running Mate ALLEGEDLY Tried To Pay Off Reporter

The rich, they are so very different!
By Susie MadrakOctober 24, 2024

Nicole Shanahan, Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s former running mate during his hapless campaign for the presidency, ALLEGEDLY offered $500,000 to a reporter to share their list of sources, according to a profile of the Silicon Valley lawyer-turned political candidate. Via the Daily Beast:

The allegations were detailed in a new Washington Post profile of the vice presidential candidate, who has since joined Kennedy in embracing Republican nominee Donald Trump and launched a campaign to “Make America Healthy Again.”

According to the report, Shanahan contacted an associate of a Post reporter in June, months before Kennedy suspended his campaign and endorsed the former president.

Shanahan allegedly told the associate to offer the journalist “half a million dollars to be a whistleblower” to expose the sources for the story, many of whom chose to remain anonymous. The reporters interviewed 34 people for the wide-ranging profile, which covered Shanahan’s early career in patent law, her relationship with her ex-husband, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, and her political transformation.

Shanahan reportedly said people were spreading false information about her. The reporter did not respond to the $500,000 offer, according to the newspaper.

