'A Danger': Fox News Doctor Contradicts RFK Jr. On Raw Milk

Fox News Senior Medical Analyst Dr. Mark Siegel urged viewers not to drink raw milk despite a push by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of health and human services.

Siegel made the remarks Sunday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture ordered testing of the nation's milk supply over concerns about bird flu contamination.

"Raw milk is not just a danger to people who might drink," the doctor explained to Fox News host Arthel Neville. "It's also rodents get it that way, you know, drinking that raw milk or milk."

"A new study out in Science just this week, the Journal of Science, shows that we may be only one mutation away from it being able to pass human to human," he continued. "It is not, as far as we know, doing that now, which is reassuring."

Siegel pointed out that Tamiflu and vaccines had been shown to be effective against bird flu.

"We've got to check our milk," he insisted. "And obviously, you have to drink pasteurized milk only."

"That should get rid of it, by the way, 100% of the time," the doctor added. "Pasteurized milk only. USDA has to monitor our milk across the country at this point."

As health secretary, Kennedy was expected to promote raw milk and said he would drink it exclusively.

Kennedy also asked the CEO of a dairy company at the center of a raw milk recall to be an advisor to the Food and Drug Administration.