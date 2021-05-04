Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Maddow: FL GOP May Have Cut Ballot Access To Their Own Voters

OOPS. Who knew that traditional Republican constituencies like the elderly find it easier to vote by mail? Everybody except panicked Republicans.
By Frances Langum

The on-screen graphic during The Rachel Maddow show Monday night says it all: "Oops."

Florida Republican legislators were in a huge rush to cut off vote by mail and early voting so that THOSE voters (Democrats) wouldn't have access to the ballot.

NOW they're worried they may have gone so far with their blatant voter suppression, that some, or perhaps many, of their own voters, Republicans, may have gotten caught in their trap.

Of course the elderly appreciate absentee voting and vote by mail. So do people who travel frequently. So do those serving in the military. These folks are frequently Republicans.

Amy Gardner in The Washington Post reports that there is "a long and fruitful relationship between the GOP and absentee voting."

Republican campaigns invested millions of dollars encouraging their supporters to cast ballots by mail. State legislators passed laws making it easier. Over the ensuing decades, GOP voters in Florida became so comfortable with casting ballots by mail that in 2020, nearly 35 percent of those who turned out did so, according to state data compiled by University of Florida political science professor Daniel A. Smith.

Virtually every narrow Republican victor of the past generation — and there have been many, including two of the state’s current top officeholders, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott — owes their victory, at least in part, to mail voting.

Now, some Florida Republicans are reacting with alarm after the GOP-dominated state legislature, with DeSantis’s support, passed a far-reaching bill Thursday night that puts new restrictions on the use of mail ballots.

Gardner joined Rachel Maddow on Monday's show, and pointed out that all of the voter suppression laws have an audience of you-know-who:

"I think the passage of the bill reflects the bind that lots of Republicans and lots of state houses are in around the country, that they are under tremendous pressure to show their loyalty to President Trump and to say the election was stolen, even though many of them privately believe Joe Biden won the election fairly. So there is a huge pressure to pass these laws that in a lot of cases, both Republicans and Democrats describe as a solution without a problem. States like Florida where even DeSantis widely hailed the 2020 election as the gold standard for the election administration in America. So I don't think there's regret about doing what they felt they had to do by passing the bill. They felt they had to please Mr. Trump's constituents and the audience of one, meaning President Trump."

Trump continues to destroy the Republican Party. Oops is right.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Florida, Florida, Florida

Florida, Florida, Florida

Florida Democrats are contesting Republican incumbents throughout the state. These 36 candidates are running in the most Republican districts and areas of the state: the western panhandle, 'the Villages', the 'First Coast', [...]
By Howie Klein
comments
Oct 05, 2020

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team