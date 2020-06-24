Crying For Voter Access In Kentucky, Woman Pleads For Unity

In a bout of blatant, racist, voter suppression, Kentucky officials, guess which party, eradicated the number of in-person polling places for the state's primary.

Kentucky has used Covid-19 as an excuse to slash polling places for Tuesday’s vital primary to defeat #MitchMcConnell. There were 3500+. Now, there are 200.



Jefferson County, where half the Black voters are, will have 1 polling place for 610,000+ voters.https://t.co/mTJT1dSVP9 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 20, 2020

At 6pm Tuesday, Election Day, election "officials" locked the doors and didn’t allow people in line to vote. People were lined up in their cars to get to into the parking lot to vote.

It took an emergency court order in a filing by the candidates to get the doors open again.

Here’s a copy of the handwritten order keeping polls open until 6:30 p.m. for voters in line at the @kyexpocenter.



More on @Booker4KY’s injunction: https://t.co/ay1VChtAej pic.twitter.com/G73bbQPXYp — Darcy Costello (@dctello) June 24, 2020

Doors are back open and they’re letting people in. About 50 or so people had been waiting outside for a little more than 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/mSnQS3J0h2 — Matt Mencarini (@MattMencarini) June 23, 2020

It was too much for this woman and her 18-year-old daughter, who was voting for the first time. (Video above from Joe Sonka)

I'm with Rachel Bitecofer.