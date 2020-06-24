Crying For Voter Access In Kentucky, Woman Pleads For Unity

In a bout of blatant, racist, voter suppression, Kentucky officials, guess which party, eradicated the number of in-person polling places for the state's primary.
At 6pm Tuesday, Election Day, election "officials" locked the doors and didn’t allow people in line to vote. People were lined up in their cars to get to into the parking lot to vote.
It took an emergency court order in a filing by the candidates to get the doors open again.
It was too much for this woman and her 18-year-old daughter, who was voting for the first time. (Video above from Joe Sonka)
I'm with Rachel Bitecofer.