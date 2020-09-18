Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Sen. Johnson’s Denials About Russian Disinfo Look More And More Bogus

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) denies any input from Russian disinformation or from Russian agent Andriy Derkach into his anti-Biden Senate investigation but their parallel rhetoric and the facts suggest otherwise.
By NewsHound Ellen
Sen. Johnson’s Denials About Russian Disinfo Look More And More Bogus
Sen. Ron Johnson Image from: Raw Story

A very damning report in The Daily Beast reveals that U.S. intelligence has warned for more than a year that Andriy Derkach – recently cited as an “active Russian agent” by the U.S. Treasury Department – was suspected of election interference.

The blacklisting [of Derkach] has caused problems for one legislator in particular: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who is nearing the end of a probe into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s activities in Ukraine—specifically, the discredited notion that the then-vice president halted a corruption probe that might have interfered with his son Hunter’s business interests there. It’s a would-be controversy that’s been fueled by a nexus of Trump allies and pro-Russian Ukrainians.

A few days ago, I wrote about Johnson’s admission that his taxpayer-funded investigation into Biden is politically driven. Now we know that Johnson’s investigation relied on a Derkach-associated source. Last weekend, I wrote about Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand's contention that Russian disinformation has been mainstreamed and legitimized by Johnson's probe. Now there's this:

Asked by The Daily Beast if Johnson had been warned, or specifically briefed, about the threat posed by pro-Russian Ukrainian figures, a spokesperson for Johnson did not provide comment as of press time.

But by the early months of 2020, those observing the course of the Johnson investigation up close clearly saw Derkach’s links to a Ukrainian self-described source of the investigation, the Giuliani associate and former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko. At that point, said the source, it should have been clear to all involved that Russian disinformation underpinned the Johnson inquiry.

Derkach told Politico in July that he’d sent materials related to Biden to members of Congress, including to Johnson and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), his partner in the probe.

Johnson denies any dealing with Derkach and claims not to know who he is.

“We did not accept any information from Mr. Derkach whatsoever,” said Johnson. “I don’t know who Derkach is.”

But did Johnson accept information from someone who got it from Derkach, like, say, Rudy Giuliani or some other U.S. source?

Johnson, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s panel for Europe and has frequently traveled to the region, was among the first prominent U.S. politicians to amplify claims and theories known to have been fueled by pro-Russia actors like Derkach. Johnson has endorsed the narrative that the government of Ukraine tried to undermine Trump during the last election—a story that Derkach has also been pushing since 2017. In an Aug. 10 letter describing his current investigation, Johnson explained that its origins date to 2017, when his committee focused on Ukraine as the alleged source of the real foreign collusion in the prior year’s presidential race.

“Our investigation relies on U.S. documents from U.S. agencies and U.S. persons—there is no Russian disinformation in our record,” said Johnson during a meeting of his committee on Wednesday morning.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Whose Payroll Is Rudy Giuliani On In Ukraine?

Whose Payroll Is Rudy Giuliani On In Ukraine?

Rudy is visiting with KGB-trained (corrupt) former head of Ukrainian intelligence services Andriy Derkach to hatch a cover story about Hunter Biden in Ukraine in order to protect Trump, and ratfck Biden. But no one knows who is paying him for [...]
Dec 06, 2019
By Karoli Kuns

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.