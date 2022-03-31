'Don't Say Gay' Bill Is Hurting Republicans. Here's Proof

At long last, Democrats are on offense when it comes to messaging.

"Don't Say Gay" has quite a ring to it. And it's working.

You can tell it's working because the panel on Gutfeld last night took major pains to attempt wrangling DeSantis's totally unnecessary bigot bill out of the "Don't Say Gay" nomenclature.

Jeanine "is that a wig" Pirro, freshly demoted from her Saturday show, did protest too much, claiming this is a "California imposing their WOKENESS on Florida" problem. Gosh, that sure does make DeSantis a weakling.

"...what is California, the woke people in California, how dare they impose their concepts or their ideas on Florida which overwhelmingly supports this bill that did not for one second does it say 'don’t say gay'.”

It's also bad messaging, and indicative of just how far the Qanon satanic sexual abuse conspiracy theory has taken root on the right. Usually they're better with branding (see CRT), but the left's "Don't Say Gay" framing is winning the information war right now. https://t.co/bYqW91GUuk — Nick Seabrook (@DrSeabrook) March 31, 2022

Normally a master of messaging, Ron DeSantis was outmaneuvered by the three-word catchphrase ‘Don’t Say Gay’ https://t.co/FjEmIqwIdG pic.twitter.com/1FpPLTLIL5 — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) March 21, 2022

Read Dean here. His point is spot on, it's up to Dems. Make the election--MESSAGING, if you will--a referendum on GOP (not Trump, the PARTY) extremism, from carrying your rapist's baby to "don't say gay" to their 5-yr-slow-dance w Putin, Ds can 💯 buck history & gain seats https://t.co/cJzwqDUuJy pic.twitter.com/qzEprEedjk — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) March 9, 2022

Update: Biden attacks Republican anti-trans bills by name on Transgender Visibility Day. I don't doubt Biden's sincerity OR his political instincts. You can have both.