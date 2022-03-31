'Don't Say Gay' Bill Is Hurting Republicans. Here's Proof

Jeanne Pirro's whining speaks volumes.
By Frances LangumMarch 31, 2022

At long last, Democrats are on offense when it comes to messaging.

"Don't Say Gay" has quite a ring to it. And it's working.

You can tell it's working because the panel on Gutfeld last night took major pains to attempt wrangling DeSantis's totally unnecessary bigot bill out of the "Don't Say Gay" nomenclature.

Jeanine "is that a wig" Pirro, freshly demoted from her Saturday show, did protest too much, claiming this is a "California imposing their WOKENESS on Florida" problem. Gosh, that sure does make DeSantis a weakling.

"...what is California, the woke people in California, how dare they impose their concepts or their ideas on Florida which overwhelmingly supports this bill that did not for one second does it say 'don’t say gay'.

Update: Biden attacks Republican anti-trans bills by name on Transgender Visibility Day. I don't doubt Biden's sincerity OR his political instincts. You can have both.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue