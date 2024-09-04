Fox Host: Women's Reproductive Rights Are 'Not Trump's Business'

About 10 states have abortion measures on their ballot after the felon overturned Roe, so it's a significant issue with voters. Let's thank Fox News's Greg Gutfeld for helping to drive pissed-off women to the polls in November.

According to what Gutfeld told Jeanine Pirro, "It's not Trump's business," Media Matters reports. Sure thing, buddy, so we'll vote for Harris, who will be the President for men and women.

"Take us back to when we had fewer rights, or maybe you look at the reality of what’s going on today under the Harris-Biden administration," Pirro said.

"Well, you know what? If she made a statement like that, a decent reporter would go; what do you mean by that?" he said. "Can you give me an example of a right that you don't -- you won't have? Can you give me a right that a woman has that a man doesn't have?"

"Are you referring to Roe v. Wade when he took it away from the government and gave it to the states, got it closer to women, so they can make up their minds?" he continued. "He said "I want nothing to do with this, you guys figure it out." That's what most men feel, honestly about abortion, let the women figure it out."

"So, if you are a woman, a feminist, pro-choicer, talk to other women and persuade them," he added. "It's not Trump's business."

Trump has flip-flopped repeatedly on abortion, so apparently, the former President knows that voters feel that it should be his business, that is, if he wants the coveted keys to the White House again.

When a canvasser knocked on my door last week, she asked me what my main issue was as a voter. I told her there are many issues, like democracy, but women's reproductive rights also top my list. It's a huge priority for women and friends of women. Bodily autonomy is a big deal—unless you have no respect or regard for women.

Keep talking, guys. This is worth watching: