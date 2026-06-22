Energy Sec. Chris Wright had a terrible time trying to make sense of Trump's worries that he will be remembered and compared to Herbert Hoover, as well as admitting he purposely raised the cost of gas in the nation to join Bibi Netanyahu in the assault of Iran.

Wright joined ABC's This Week and was interviewed by so far un-jailed host Jonathan Karl.

Like cut-outs Hassett and Bessent before him, Wight boasted that prices will come down because the economy is rocking, ignoring Trump has already threatened to vaporize Iran over the Strait if Hormuz.

This caused Wright to short-circuit.

WRIGHT: We've got growing American production, surging production in Venezuela. We've got cooperation with all the other energy producers of the world. So I think Americans can expect continued declines in energy prices. KARL: But let me -- the other question is, what happens if it falls apart? You just said, if it falls apart, we'll still see declining prices. But I want to play you something that President Trump said at the G7. He seems to have President Herbert Hoover on his mind. Take a listen. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The one president I did not want to be was the late, great Herbert Hoover, rather than possibly going into a depression, rather than having your favorite president be Herbert Hoover, who was always the one I didn't want to be. (END VIDEO CLIP) KARL: I mean, what he's saying there, and he has said a few different times, is that if we go back to a state of war with Iran, we face the risk of global depression. Is that not true? WRIGHT: Look, the president -- no, I don't -- well, look, the president has been advised all along, despite the media proclamations, that there was enormous risk to energy flows, to engage the Iran's -- the Iranians on their nuclear program in a military fashion. But he simply was unwilling to leave to his successor a nuclear-armed Iran. That's just -- there's just no greater risk to energy prices, to the economy of the world than a nuclear-armed Iran. He knew he was going to drive up energy prices in the short run. He had the courage to take the action anyway, to destroy their air force, their navy, most of their nuclear program, and a lot of their military industrial complex, I think, to massive benefit to future generations. But he knew that was a risk to energy prices. We've paid the price with higher energy prices in the midterm.

Wright was stumbling and bumbling his way through the interview.

Every competent person does not believe that Iran was about to acquire nuclear weapons in matter of weeks and Vonshitzhispants had to attack them.

Nobody.

At this point Trump is trying to single-handedly cause a global depression around oil which is why he was forced to make a unforgivable deal to get out of it.