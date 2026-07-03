Jack Smith Is ‘Very Concerned’ About Trump Attacks On Midterms

Jack Smith probably knows better than anyone else just how bad a cheater Donald Trump is. When asked by MS Now host Nicolle Wallace if there’s an assault on our election from the Trump administration, Smith did not mince words. “I'm very concerned of what's going to happen in the next election. Absolutely,” he replied.

Smith did not want to say whether he saw any kind of repeat behavior from President Sore Loser as was seen in Smith’s Jan. 6 case. Instead, he suggested things will be worse this time.

He said, “Well, I've been thinking about it more in terms of what needs to be done based on what we saw happen last time, and you know it's a different situation now based on, you know, the people who perpetrated January 6 probably learned from how they did that.”

Smith quickly pivoted. “My personal view is I think the state attorney generals have a tremendous role to play here,” he continued. “They can make sure the rule of law functions in their state.”

He urged the states’ attorneys general to be “proactive” and “ready to litigate everything.” He suggested they “brainstorm” “every possible permutation and don’t let reason be a limitation. Imagine everything that could possibly be tried.”

In other words, be prepared for the historically unpopular Trump to do anything and everything he and his enablers can dream of to try and cheat their way into holding on to power.

There are also election workers and election officials. “The last time around, we saw that those people stood firm, and they were in many cases the difference,” Smith said. This time, they are going to be put under great pressure, he added. He meant they will be put under more pressure. “We need to show them that we have their back,” he said.

Of course, we know that some officials, like Texas’ crooked attorney general and current U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton will not spend a nano second ensuring elections are fair. But at least half the state attorneys general are already working to protect the elections.

The most important thing the rest of us can do is vote. Make our votes so numerous that they can’t be ignored or erased through cheating. Be aware that our very localized election systems make it very difficult to steal an entire election.

So if you haven’t already registered or you need to make sure you are registered DO IT NOW.