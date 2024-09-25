Jack Smith Getting Ready To File A Bombshell Filing In Trump Jan 6th Case

Jack Smith is expected to file a 180+ page filing in the federal election interference case by Thursday.
By Red PainterSeptember 25, 2024

A bombshell filing in the Donald Trump FEDERAL election interference case is expected by Thursday from Special Prosecutor Jack Smith and it will reportedly far exceed the standard 45 pages. In fact, it may clock in around 180 pages - with half unredacted and half redacted. Why so long? Well, Smith's team wants to fully lay out the case against Trump so that any potential immunity challenges can be addressed and resolved early. This will stop Trump's lawyers from trying to raise immunity objections once the trial is underway, although we all know they will still try.

Trump's lawyers are not taking the news of the length of this filing well, responding that Smith should be limited to 45 pages. It is probably a combination of fear of the details and fear of having to read and respond to so much devastating facts being thrown at them at once.

Trump's lawyers filed an objection on Monday. Judge Tanya Chutkan has ruled IN FAVOR of Smith and will allow the Special Counsel to file the lengthier brief, especially if it will allow for speedier resolution to the immunity questions.

Read the ruling here.

Buckle up.

