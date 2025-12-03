Take A Nap, Grandpa!

Dozy Don hovered in unconsciousness during his cabinet meeting.
By John AmatoDecember 3, 2025

The entire internet blew up as Trump struggled to stay awake during another one of his creepy cabinet meetings

The man is embarrassing on so many fronts, it's hard to keep count.

The Daily Mail even jumped in.

Social media users were quick to react to footage from the Cabinet meeting, branding the President the 'Commander in sleep.'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was just as fast to push back on any suggestion that Trump was anything but energetic.

'President Trump was listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon Cabinet meeting,' she told the Daily Mail in a statement.

Other websites quickly jumped on board.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon