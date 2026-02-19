Happy Birthday To Copernicus

Nicolaus Copernicus challenged the idea that the earth was the center of the universe and all planets revolved around us.

It was called Heliocentrism. He didn't even have a telescope to observe what his theories proved. Copernicus destroyed the Ptolemy’s theory, but it took centuries before it was allowed to became fact.

The Catholic Church banned his writings, and beliefs in the1500's.

In Italy, Galileo was put on trial by the Inquisition for suspicion of heresy by promoting Copernicus publicly after he was warned no to. In 1633, he was sentenced to house arrest until the end of his days.

