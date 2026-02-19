Happy Birthday To Copernicus

he shredded the belief that the sun revolved around the earth.
By John AmatoFebruary 19, 2026

Nicolaus Copernicus challenged the idea that the earth was the center of the universe and all planets revolved around us.

It was called Heliocentrism. He didn't even have a telescope to observe what his theories proved. Copernicus destroyed the Ptolemy’s theory, but it took centuries before it was allowed to became fact.

The Catholic Church banned his writings, and beliefs in the1500's.

In Italy, Galileo was put on trial by the Inquisition for suspicion of heresy by promoting Copernicus publicly after he was warned no to. In 1633, he was sentenced to house arrest until the end of his days.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon