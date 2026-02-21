C&L's Late Night Music Club With Battle With The Devil: Crossroads

Okay, so this is a segment from a film
By John AmatoFebruary 21, 2026

This battle was so much fun and an instant classic highlight.

Steve Vai actually battled himself as he played both parts of the duel except when their was slide guitar. Ry Cooder did the honors then.

Jimmy Page wanted the part but Cooder picked Vai.

Vai played the Devil's guitarist up against Ralph Macchio.

So how did Vai end up in the film? Well, it almost didn't happen. The film's music composer Ry Cooder was the one to initially reach out to him, but as Vai recalls, he initially shot it down. "They needed a hot rod guitar player for this guitar-duel scene. I read the script, built a duel concept and we recorded it," he explains. “After the director [Walter Hill] had met me and heard the recording, he asked me if I’d be interested in being in the film. I told him no at first, but then I read the script again and felt that a certain side of my personality could relate to the character of Jack Butler. Celluloid history.”

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon