C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Devil Dogs

By Dale Merrill

The Memorial Day weekend is almost here. Living where I live it marks the unofficial start of summer. Travelers and weekend trippers will be driving goofy and jamming the state highway I live near to get to the beaches, cottages and resort villages for a few days.

Though I will be sticking around the area, I am going to avoid that route to get anywhere as much as possible because to quote my grandfather "All this traffic is going to drive me to drink."

If wine is your thing, make it loud and brash just like New York's suavest delinquents the Devil Dogs did.

What are you listening to tonight?


Saturday Night Fever
Saturday Night Fever
Artist: DEVIL DOGS
Price: $7.15
(As of 05/24/18 11:24 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV