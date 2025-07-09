Dementia Don Turns Cabinet Meeting Into Referendum On Gold Leaf

Our librul media couldn't being themselves to quite spell out Lumpy's dementia, but I don't know that it could get much more obvious than this. Via the New York Times:

Looking around excitedly at the paintings on the walls around him, he gave an impromptu history lesson to his cabinet about some of the men who lived in the White House before him. There were pictures of James K. Polk (“he was sort of a real estate guy, people don’t realize”); Dwight D. Eisenhower (“he was the toughest, I guess, until we came along”); and “Honest Abe” Lincoln (“that picture was in his bedroom”).

There was a picture of John Quincy Adams that had a particularly fabulous frame. “Look at those frames,” Mr. Trump said. “You know, I’m a frame person. Sometimes I like frames more than I like the pictures.” The cabinet chuckled.

He looked up at the ceiling and wondered aloud: “You see the top line moldings? The only question is — do you gold-leaf it?”

Fortunately there was a roomful of advisers to help him decide.

“Linda, do you have an opinion?” he asked Linda McMahon, the secretary of education. Ms. McMahon replied that she rather liked the idea of gold leaf on the ceiling.

Mr. Trump turned to the room at large.

“Who would gold-leaf it?” he asked. “Could you raise your hands?”