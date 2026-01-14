'Sundowning': Grandpa Needed More Nap Time At Oval Office Meeting

Donald J. Trump, who has repeatedly called his predecessor "Sleepy Joe Biden," was once again caught taking a little nap during a signing ceremony for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act in the Oval Office, where he was flanked by lawmakers, cabinet members, and advocates for the dairy industry.
This is embarrassing, and it's bizarre on another level as he terrorizes Americans in Democratic cities by siccing ICE goons on US citizens and others.
And who wouldn't need a nap after doing all the fascist shit the nearly 80-year-old raging narcissist is shoving down our democracy-loving throats? It's got to be exhausting. Bless his heart.
Social media users weighed in.
Fools and the pedophile who's sundowning demented disordered Dipshit don the rapist
— ElizaRose (@elirose476.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 4:24 PM
Just walk into the light, Donald. It's calling you.