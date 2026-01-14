'Sundowning': Grandpa Needed More Nap Time At Oval Office Meeting

Just walk into the light, Donald. I think it's calling you.
By Conover KennardJanuary 14, 2026

Donald J. Trump, who has repeatedly called his predecessor "Sleepy Joe Biden," was once again caught taking a little nap during a signing ceremony for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act in the Oval Office, where he was flanked by lawmakers, cabinet members, and advocates for the dairy industry.

This is embarrassing, and it's bizarre on another level as he terrorizes Americans in Democratic cities by siccing ICE goons on US citizens and others.

And who wouldn't need a nap after doing all the fascist shit the nearly 80-year-old raging narcissist is shoving down our democracy-loving throats? It's got to be exhausting. Bless his heart.

Social media users weighed in.

Weekend at Bernie's - Brainworm edition

Ansgar Wolsing (@ansgarw.bsky.social) 2026-01-14T21:43:10.987Z

jesus christ, man, trump’s face is drooping and he’s barely conscious, RFK, jr’s hands are so shaky he can barely read his own remarks, whole cabinet’s falling apart

GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) 2026-01-14T21:41:13.115Z

Fools and the pedophile who's sundowning demented disordered Dipshit don the rapist

image

— ElizaRose (@elirose476.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 4:24 PM

