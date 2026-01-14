'Sundowning': Grandpa Needed More Nap Time At Oval Office Meeting

Donald J. Trump, who has repeatedly called his predecessor "Sleepy Joe Biden," was once again caught taking a little nap during a signing ceremony for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act in the Oval Office, where he was flanked by lawmakers, cabinet members, and advocates for the dairy industry.

This is embarrassing, and it's bizarre on another level as he terrorizes Americans in Democratic cities by siccing ICE goons on US citizens and others.

And who wouldn't need a nap after doing all the fascist shit the nearly 80-year-old raging narcissist is shoving down our democracy-loving throats? It's got to be exhausting. Bless his heart.

Social media users weighed in.

jesus christ, man, trump’s face is drooping and he’s barely conscious, RFK, jr’s hands are so shaky he can barely read his own remarks, whole cabinet’s falling apart — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) 2026-01-14T21:41:13.115Z

guy with nuclear weapons taking daytime naps - this will get better as he gets older for sure! https://t.co/gGZyeVlbtB — Charlie Netto (@DaftNetto) January 14, 2026

And he called Biden by the name of “Sleepy Joe”.



This fucking guy is out cold with at least 10 people standing around him talking…



Put Trump in an old folks home and let’s get back to a democracy and not this authoritarian bullshit. https://t.co/N7ZU7u8Dqq — So Much Winning (@WinningTooOften) January 14, 2026

Dementia Don is dozing off again. https://t.co/g5UOfRwuMd — Rex Bossert (@rbossert) January 14, 2026

Just walk into the light, Donald. It's calling you.