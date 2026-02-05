Grandpa Trump Goes Off The Rails At National Prayer Breakfast

The National Prayer Breakfast is supposed to be nonpartisan, and indeed not an event to use as a battering ram against your perceived enemies. Faith wasn't much of a topic for Trump, as he spoke of his ego, admitting that he had to win the 2020 election "for my own ego. I would've had a bad ego for the rest of my life. Now I really have a big ego." Of course, Trump's speech was littered with an abundance of lies, but he's right about his massive ego.

Trump, a diapered old man who wears lifts in his shoes to be taller, said that now "We have a military where they all look like Tom Cruise."

Of course, he insisted, "We brought back the word 'Christmas." Sure thing, buddy, but children can only have 2 dolls and a few pencils. The Christmas meal can consist of a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a tortilla, and one other thing, according to Trump's Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins.

Trump gave House Speaker Mike Johnson a Christian shoutout, saying, "He'll say to me sometimes at lunch, 'Sir, may we pray?' I'll say, 'Excuse me? We're having lunch."

Oh boy. Trump attempted to introduce the president of the Congo, but forgot his name.

Trump continued to say, "They say, 'Donald Trump is using the Justice Department to get even!' And I don't. But wouldn't I have a right to?"

Narrator: No, Mr. President Piggy, Sir, you are not allowed to do that.

Of course, he rambled incoherently.

"Then we hit them, here we go," he said. "And we want to hit them right. Sure, and we want to hit them from the top, and we want to hit them from the bottom."

"East, west, north, south," he continued. "Sure, they won't know what the hell, and we'll knock them out. We did it politically correct."

Trump also claimed to stop the mutilation of children, and he's working on solving his 9th war! Big if true.

He couldn't stop himself:

The presidential oath of office includes a vow to "preserve, protect and defend" the Constitution, but this one is literally mocking other leaders for doing just that. — Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) 2026-02-05T14:50:45.821Z

I'm unsure as to whether Trump knew he was speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast or not:

Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast: "I don't know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat. I really don't. *crowd groans* I know we have some here today. I don't know why they're here, because they certainly don't give us their vote ... they cheat." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-02-05T14:04:09.416Z

And while attacking Democrats at the prayer breakfast, he also went after GOP Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who is helping to spearhead efforts to release the Epstein Files. Is it 5 o'clock yet? I seriously need a drink after watching that shitshow. Cheers, y'all.