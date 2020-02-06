Politics
Trump Rejects That Whole 'Love Your Enemies' Thing At Prayer Breakfast

Really, evangelicals? THIS is your guy?
It was, as we all could have predicted, a train wreck.

Donald Trump arrived at the National Prayer Breakfast and held up a newspaper with the large headline "ACQUITTED", and it went downhill from there.

Admonished by a host with the message "love your enemies" which is from JESUS in the BIBLE, by the way, Trump said he "didn't agree with it."

AND he used the issue of 'prayer' to attack Romney and Pelosi for using faith arguments. Because they're ENEMIES, and he doesn't agree with "love your enemies."

We at C&L remember in 2018 when the Prayer Breakfast was FULL of Russians. Really.

