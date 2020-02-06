Trump Rejects That Whole 'Love Your Enemies' Thing At Prayer Breakfast

It was, as we all could have predicted, a train wreck.

speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast is a president who believes that marriage is a sacred institution between a man and a woman and a another woman after that and then another woman after that and also a paid-off porn actress and some other women both willing and unwilling — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 6, 2020

Donald Trump arrived at the National Prayer Breakfast and held up a newspaper with the large headline "ACQUITTED", and it went downhill from there.

Admonished by a host with the message "love your enemies" which is from JESUS in the BIBLE, by the way, Trump said he "didn't agree with it."

AND he used the issue of 'prayer' to attack Romney and Pelosi for using faith arguments. Because they're ENEMIES, and he doesn't agree with "love your enemies."

Trump just walked into the National Prayer Breakfast & didn’t bow in submission to God, but held up papers saying acquital & flaunted his supposed glory & victory. What’s worse, preachers & many other attendees applauded him. pic.twitter.com/MWPH63EjXy — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) February 6, 2020

Trump, “my family, our country and your president have been put through a great ordeal by some very corrupt people” — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) February 6, 2020

I've studied the National Prayer Breakfast a good bit, and I can't say how bizarre it is for a president to use the moment -- traditionally one devoted to bipartisanship and unity -- to strike such a petty, vindictive tone at the event. pic.twitter.com/bFJN1PmUoi — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 6, 2020

I'm not a theologian but I can't help but feel that bragging about employment numbers during a speech to a prayer breakfast misses the point pic.twitter.com/c4aoHnaWIf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020

Reminder: the ‘National Prayer Breakfast’ is a haven for foreign influence, including Putin’s top religious oligarchs who rub elbows with political elites, and is run by ‘The Family’ Christofascist cult that is linked to former Nazis. This is all normalized.#Netflix #TheFamily — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) February 6, 2020

We at C&L remember in 2018 when the Prayer Breakfast was FULL of Russians. Really.