Mother Of Measles Victim: ‘I Still Wouldn’t Have Given My Son The Vaccine’

Encephalitis, or brain swelling, is showing up among the unvaccinated in South Carolina at an alarming rate.
Mother Of Measles Victim: ‘I Still Wouldn’t Have Given My Son The Vaccine’
Credit: Family Handout
By Ed ScarceFebruary 21, 2026

Encephalitis, or brain swelling, is one of the nastier and deadlier side effects of contracting measles. Only about 1 in 1000 people who get measles develop it, and roughly 10-15% who do will die from it. Almost always, these are children.

Source: The Independent

Instead, since late January, the schoolboy has been confined to a hospital bed with measles encephalitis, a complication that causes swelling and inflammation in the brain. “He's pretty much as if he was paralyzed,” his devastated father, 41, told The Independent in a phone interview from his son’s hospital bedside.

Ethan’s parents decided not to immunize him against measles as they did with his three brothers. Three out of four of them contracted measles. Still, despite Ethan’s ordeal, his mom stands by their decision. “We’re not blaming God for this,” said 35-year-old Kristina. “Yes, it hurts, of course, it hurts. But God has chosen Ethan for a reason. God is doing something, and we're gonna glorify his name regardless.

“And we wouldn't change it any other way,” the mom continued. “If I knew this could be the outcome, I still wouldn't have given my son the vaccine.”

“Our biggest reason why we didn't do it is just with all the unnecessary stuff they add into it,” Kristina added, referring to her beliefs about the vaccine.

“With my own eyes, I have seen the damage it does to kids who are perfectly normal, and then once they get it, they're not the same anymore,” she claimed.

The Independent doesn't detail what this woman has seen "with [her] own eyes," but it hardly matters. The boy's parents knowingly put their children at risk of an almost 100% preventable disease (around 97% with two doses of the vaccine), and this was the result.

If it were up to me, they'd be charged with reckless endangerment.

“If I knew this could be the outcome, I still wouldn't have given my son the vaccine.”

This was said by the mother of a child in South Carolina who has been hospitalized with measles encephalitis since January.

I tried out several sentences for this spot, but none could capture my thoughts.

Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) 2026-02-19T14:35:38.752Z

There’s a seven year old boy hospitalized in Greenville, South Carolina with measles encephalitis.

He can’t walk or talk or feed himself.

This didn’t have to happen. Please vaccinate.

Annie Andrews, MD (@drannieandrews.com) 2026-02-20T02:38:43.139Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon