Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Sunny Hostin Reacts: My Son Safer In South Africa Than Here

Reacting to the Chauvin verdict with relief, Sunny Hostin nevertheless feels her son is safer in South Africa.
By Frances Langum
40 min ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Co-host of "The View" Sunny Hostin appeared on ABC News Tuesday night to reflect on the Chauvin guilty verdict.

She noted that she is both a former prosecutor and also the mother of a Black man.

As a prosecutor, she was aware that quick jury verdicts often mean conviction. But she did not dare to hope for the verdict that came down, guilty on all counts.

As she reflected on the fact that her 18 year old son is in South Africa and that she feels that he is safer in South Africa than he would be in the United States, she broke down in tears.

Full transcript below:

SUNNY HOSTIN: You know, David, I have been a lawyer for 27 years. And I remember when I was in law school during my first year, the Rodney King verdict came out. And it was an acquittal for four officers who on video beat and stomped and tased a man. Beat a man 56 times with a baton. And I believed my eyes then. So I believed my eyes this time with George Floyd. And even though I knew that fast verdicts always hint at an agreement, even though all of my training told me that they likely convicted on at least the highest count or at least the lowest count, because of the history in this country, because it is so rare that police officers are convicted, because black men and black boys are killed by police with immunity in this country. That's just the truth, at a rate five times more than their white counterparts. Because I am the mother of an 18-year-old boy, who is now in South Africa. I fear that he is safer in South Africa than he is in his own country. I am so relieved that this is what justice finally looks like for my community. While I know this does not bring George Floyd back to his family, to his loved ones, to his brother who we have heard from so eloquently, at least I believe now that the movement that we have seen since his murder on video for the world to see is not just a moment. I really believe that this is a movement that we have seen. And for that, I am so, so very thankful that perhaps we will see real change, much-needed change in this country.
Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team