RFK Jr Is A Sick Man

Is it any wonder this country is sinking to new lows?
RFK Jr Is A Sick Man
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoFebruary 21, 2026

Trump's anti-vaccine, anti-scientific research HHS Secretary spends more time doing push-ups, wearing jeans in ice-baths, and making videos with washed up rock singers than keeping the country healthy.

The Telegraph writes,"The 72-year-old, who has declared that his mission is to 'Make America Healthy Again', said he wanted to 'deliver two simple messages to the American people: get active [and] eat real food.'"

I guess there weren't any ferments available.

RFK Jr., as the leader of Health and Human Services has been undermining the health and well-being of every person in this country since he was granted this important position by Demented Donald.

Trump loves freak shows, and Kennedy routinely delivers one.

Only a demented person would entrust the health of this nation to a worm brained imbecile. He has set back the research community years for cutting off their vital services.

We all know RFK Jr likes to work out. Kid Rock? Not so much.

It sure looked like they'd kiss in the pool at the end of the video.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon