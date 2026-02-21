RFK Jr Is A Sick Man

Trump's anti-vaccine, anti-scientific research HHS Secretary spends more time doing push-ups, wearing jeans in ice-baths, and making videos with washed up rock singers than keeping the country healthy.

The Telegraph writes,"The 72-year-old, who has declared that his mission is to 'Make America Healthy Again', said he wanted to 'deliver two simple messages to the American people: get active [and] eat real food.'"

I guess there weren't any ferments available.

RFK Jr., as the leader of Health and Human Services has been undermining the health and well-being of every person in this country since he was granted this important position by Demented Donald.

Trump loves freak shows, and Kennedy routinely delivers one.

Only a demented person would entrust the health of this nation to a worm brained imbecile. He has set back the research community years for cutting off their vital services.

We all know RFK Jr likes to work out. Kid Rock? Not so much.

It sure looked like they'd kiss in the pool at the end of the video.