Kid Rock Has Some 'Splainin' To Do About TPUSA Event

Is it surprising a man supporting pedophilia is the hero of MAGA's alternate Super Bowl halftime show?
By John AmatoFebruary 10, 2026

Jon Stewart did a nifty job deconstructing this event over the outrage of a US Citizen, Bad Bunny's performance at Super Bowl LX.

But watching Kid Rock humiliate himself by not being able to keep up with the lyrics of his own song that he was supposed to be lip-syncing to was perrrrfect.

This may be the worst lip-syncing performance in history.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon