Kid Rock Has Some 'Splainin' To Do About TPUSA Event

Jon Stewart did a nifty job deconstructing this event over the outrage of a US Citizen, Bad Bunny's performance at Super Bowl LX.
But watching Kid Rock humiliate himself by not being able to keep up with the lyrics of his own song that he was supposed to be lip-syncing to was perrrrfect.
This may be the worst lip-syncing performance in history.
I am in tears at how badly Kid Rock is lip syncing. ?
It really is perfect though. A perfect representation of how inept MAGA actually are. https://t.co/DP01EMHq3R pic.twitter.com/dwrQRNO3a4
— Fantoman79 (@fantoman79) February 9, 2026
On a more serious note, with the Epstein Files still unfolding in public because Trump's DOJ has slow-walked and redacted so much of it and the MAGA backlash to Bad Bunny singing in Spanish that the choice of Kid Rock must be discussed.
I'll let the great Evan Hurst at Wonkette unpack this true outrage:
Morning!
OUR BAD. Turns out Bad Bunny does have a naughty gross song lyric we should all acknowledge. It goes:
Jovencitas, jovencitas, me gustan menores de edad, ¿ves?
Algunos dicen que es obligatorio (pero yo digo que es obligatorio).
And in English that is:
“Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage, see
Some say that’s statutory (But I say it’s mandatory)
”OH DARNIT FUCK SHIT CHRIST, we screwed up, that is not Bad Bunny!
You see, we put the Kid Rock lyric about touching little girls from his song “Cool, Daddy Cool,” into the Google Translate machine to see what it would sound like in Spanish! Why? Because we thought it would be funny. So those lyrics are gross disgusting Kid Rock pedo lyrics, in Spanish. Use it in comments sections as you will. Ask MAGA losers if they have heard the Bad Bunny song “Jovencitas,” and then smack the shit out of them with the truth when they least expect it.
Ha ha!
And that’s tabs! The end!
Trump is so desperate to have anyone from the music world support him he was all in on the Kid.
I guess they have a lot in common.
