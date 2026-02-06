Erika Kirk Paints Kid Rock As Some Kind Of Wholesome Alternative To Bad Bunny

Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk made an appearance on Fox's The Story with Martha MacCallum this Thursday, and was asked by guest host Trace Gallagher about Turning Point USA's joke of an alternative to the Super Bowl halftime show, and Kirk did her best to try to paint it as some wholesome alternative to Bad Bunny, who will be performing at the actual Super Bowl this year, despite the fact that Kid Rock is one of the headliners.

GALLAGHER: I want to talk about something uplifting that the halftime, the alternative halftime show for the Super Bowl, Erica, you know, Kid Rock, you're talking about this.

I thought I was kind of reading this and thought, this is brilliant. After watching the Grammys and after watching, you know there is an appetite for this. I mean, it's a brilliant move. I'm just wondering what you hope comes out. What's the message you're trying to convey?

KIRK: It's powerful, because what Charlie always loved and knew is that he wanted to be in the forefront of the culture war. He would be fist bumping to this. He'd be so stoked. And what better way to honor him than just to get in the middle of this and be able to offer an alternative to families.

That's the thing that's so beautiful about Turning Point USA and all of our programs. It's holistic. It's for the entire home. It's for every age. And so for us to be able to provide an alternative that's pro-America, that's just pro-everything that that's not the opposite of what they're putting out there.

I don't want to go into details and bash that, because there's apparently an audience that wants that, but there's a larger audience that wants ours. And so we're going to make it very amazing. I'm so excited. It's our team has worked so hard the artists that have teamed up with us, I just want to say thank you to them. It's very brave of them to do this.

And they partnered with us without hesitation. And it's actually been a huge blessing. And it's going to be an unbelievable halftime show. We have it being broadcasted all over. But it's one of those things where at Turning Point USA, we're doing more than just being in one little orbit in space within the country. I mean, we're making a huge impact. We always have, always will. And that will be our mission to continue moving forward and honoring Charlie until my last breath.