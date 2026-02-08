Fox Host Backtracks After Telling Viewers Bad Bunny Isn't An American

Fox Host Harris Faulkner made a lame apology after doing exactly what a guest on Greg Gutfeld's show did earlier this week -- claiming that Bad Bunny isn't an American -- during a segment trashing the performer for daring to speak out against ICE at the Grammy Awards show.

This makes me wonder if someone had a mic in her ear telling her to correct herself after the producers allowed the network to claim Bad Bunny isn't a citizen in previous segments.

Here's Faulkner pretending there's some huge backlash to Bad Bunny making an appearance at the Super Bowl, as opposed to public opinion turning against Trump's ICE thugs on her show this Friday:

FAULKNER: Backlash is building against rapper Bad Bunny ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl halftime. He bashed federal immigration agents in his Grammy acceptance speech last week saying, quote, "ICE out. We're not savage. We're not animals. We're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans." Well, that's the point. He is not actually. But okay. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell running interference after that. GOODELL: This platform is used to unite people, and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents, and to be able to use this moment to do that. And I think artists in the past have done that. I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he'll have a great performance. FAULKNER: My mistake, and I want to correct that immediately. The people he is talking about are not Americans. Bad Bunny is. I apologize. The Athletic talked to 58 anonymous NFL players about the halftime show, and one went, I don't even know who Bad Bunny is. Another, I do not like it. I feel like there's tons of artists out there who are fans of the game. And I don't speak Spanish, so I'm not a big fan. All of those are quotes on your screen. Turning Point USA will host an alternate halftime show with Kid Rock headlining. And gaining traction online, a petition to replace Bad Bunny with country legend George Strait is getting some 127,000 signatures.

Apology not accepted, liar.

Conveniently Fox also decided to leave Faulkner's backtrack off from the portion of the segment they featured on their website. I can't imagine why.