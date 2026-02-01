Bad Bunny Calls For 'ICE Out' At Grammys

Bad Bunny said "ICE Out," at the Grammy Awards. The singer had a powerful message for the Grammy audience. Bad Bunny's anti-ICE speech did not mince words:

"Before I say thanks to god, I’m going to say, ICE Out. We're not savage. We're not animals. We're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans. Also, I want to say to the people...I know it's tough not to hate on these days, and I was thinking sometimes we get contaminamos. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that's more powerful than hate is love, so, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. If we don't hate them, we love our people, and we love our family. And that's the way to do it, with love."

Bad Bunny received a standing ovation for his anti-ICE call to action. But he wasn't the only Grammy award winner standing up against ICE.

Anti-ICE Shout Outs at Grammys

There were many political statements at the awards show. In his awards speech, Jelly Roll had a subtle message, saying, “Jesus doesn’t belong to one political party.” Meanwhile, other artists were not as subtle.

Kehlani won a #GRAMMY and called out ICE during her #GRAMMYs acceptance speech:



"I hope everybody is inspired to come together as a community of artists and speak out against what's going on. I'm going to leave it at that and say, fuck ICE."

