MAGA Frauds Collapse The Moment Real Scrutiny Begins

The U.S. Surgeon General has historically been the “nation’s doctor”—built on the bedrock of rigorous clinical training, board certification, and unwavering commitment to evidence-based public health. Watching the recent Senate HELP Committee confirmation hearing for Casey Means...I saw none of that.
By Cliff SchecterMarch 10, 2026

The role of the U.S. Surgeon General has historically been the “nation’s doctor”—a position built on the bedrock of rigorous clinical training, board certification, and an unwavering commitment to evidence-based public health. Watching the recent Senate HELP Committee confirmation hearing for Casey Means...I saw none of that.

Her lack of clinical readiness is alarming. Dr. Means, a graduate of Stanford Medical School, never completed a residency program and isn't board-certified in a specialty. Her license is inactive. With public health affecting millions, we're not talking about “coaching” or social media savvy; but life-&-death decisions, infectious disease protocols, the translation of complex data. Promoting a person who left clinical practice to lead public health is a dereliction of duty.

The Senate hearing was a deflection masterclass. When pressed on childhood vaccines and the efficacy of the Hepatitis B vaccine for newborns—she hid behind the nebulous language of “informed consent” and “shared decision-making.” Folks, we don't need Dr. Oz with a ponytail as the top doctor. We already have a whale-head toting, brain-worm housing, dead-cub driving, dog-snacking loony-tune at Health & Human Services.

Read the rest of this great piece on the weird, wellness influencer Trump wants as surgeon general. And watch HRC kick Trump arse in the video!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon