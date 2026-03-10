MAGA Frauds Collapse The Moment Real Scrutiny Begins

The role of the U.S. Surgeon General has historically been the “nation’s doctor”—a position built on the bedrock of rigorous clinical training, board certification, and an unwavering commitment to evidence-based public health. Watching the recent Senate HELP Committee confirmation hearing for Casey Means...I saw none of that.

Her lack of clinical readiness is alarming. Dr. Means, a graduate of Stanford Medical School, never completed a residency program and isn't board-certified in a specialty. Her license is inactive. With public health affecting millions, we're not talking about “coaching” or social media savvy; but life-&-death decisions, infectious disease protocols, the translation of complex data. Promoting a person who left clinical practice to lead public health is a dereliction of duty.

The Senate hearing was a deflection masterclass. When pressed on childhood vaccines and the efficacy of the Hepatitis B vaccine for newborns—she hid behind the nebulous language of “informed consent” and “shared decision-making.” Folks, we don't need Dr. Oz with a ponytail as the top doctor. We already have a whale-head toting, brain-worm housing, dead-cub driving, dog-snacking loony-tune at Health & Human Services.

