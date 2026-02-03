Fox Clown Doesn't Know Puerto Rico Is Part Of America

In yet another segment trashing people for speaking out at the Grammy Awards about Trump's ICE thugs, "comedian" Dave Landau put his ignorance on full display.

Here's the exchange between host Greg Gutfeld and Landau, after their fellow guest Tyrus just insulted all of the musicians and accused them of being a bunch of prima donnas who didn't write their own speeches.

GUTFELD: Dave, it makes me think, you know, Tyrus just referred to the writers, where they demand Skittles and things, do you think they're mad at ICE because they were no longer getting the underage sex workers on their riders?

LANDAU: Oh yeah. I mean...

GUTFELD: I'm sure they had maybe two or three delivered, and the pipeline has been, you know, choked.

LANDAU: It's been jammed. But part of it is, we can that P Diddy does have a lot of Grammys. It's true.

But realistically, what this comes down to is you look at somebody like Bad Bunny, or you look at somebody like Trevor Noah, they don't actually have the ability to talk trash in their own countries, so they come to America, make a great living, living the American dream, insulting our country, because they know in their homeland they would be killed for doing the very same thing.

You look at Trevor Noah — and you look at Trevor Noah, there's parts of Africa where they'll put a gas-soaked tire around your neck and light you on fire, which is only slightly less painful than watching his version of The Daily Show.

And I do have to thank him, because thanks to him being so terrible, I'm on the number-one comedy show in late night right now.