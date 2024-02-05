Trevor Noah Dings Wingnuts For Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories At Grammy Opener

Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah had some fun with the idiots pushing all of the Taylor Swift conspiracy theories during his opening of the show this Sunday.

As we've already discussed here, it seems the right is terrified of Swift and has been going after her for some time now, whether it's the MAGA nuts on line screeching that the NFL rigged the playoff game for KC, to OANN nutters claiming that the NFL and major league sports are a psy-op to brainwash your kids, to you name it, the attacks on Swift have been a steady source for mockery for late night comedians, and rightfully so.

Trevor Noah let them have it for the CIA psy-op nonsense, and the one thing I'm sorry he missed was also mocking Trump for claiming he's supposedly more popular than Swift.

Here's more from Raw Story on Noah: