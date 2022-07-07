Trumpers Sure Seem Happy That Georgia Guidestones Were Destroyed

Part of a mysterious Georgia monument was destroyed by an explosive device on Wednesday, and conservatives seem really happy about that even though it's an illegal act which prompted an active police investigation in Elberton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Part of a mysterious Georgia monument was destroyed by an explosive device on Wednesday, and conservatives seem really happy about that even though it's an illegal act which prompted an active police investigation in Elberton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. And now the monument has been leveled.

Via WSB-TV:

"The preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th. Elbert County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to discover the explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure."

Back in May, as John Amato reported, Kandiss Taylor, a former candidate who was running for the Georgia governorship, vowed that if she's elected, she will tear down the Georgia Guidestones because it's a place for Satan. So, it was sneaky Lucifer, eh? I would have thought it was Beelzebub.

This is why the Georgia Guidestones got conservatives' knickers in a twist, and yes, it's about as stupid as you could have imagined:

The center pillar is carved in such a way that allows a ray of sun to filter through at noon every day and shine a beam on the center stone that indicates the day of the year.

But the conspiracy theories spark from the monument's inscriptions, which are carved in eight modern languages and seem to advocate for population control, harmony with nature, and internationalism.

If conservatives didn't have conspiracy theories, they'd have nothing. A car was seen leaving the area, so I guess Kandiss thinks God drives a shitty car. Also, when did God need to use a bomb to destroy something? Maybe the authorities should check out Kandiss' browser.

These Q-nuts really need to get a hobby.

