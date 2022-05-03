Christian Crackpot Kandiss Taylor Promises To Tear Down Georgia Guidestones

Kandiss Taylor, a candidate running for the Georgia governorship told Christian nationalist Stew Peter that if she's elected, she would tear down the Georgia Guidestones because it's a place for Satan.

I'm sure many readers across the planet have no idea what the Georgia Guidestones are, but Slate has a nice primer on them and the many conspiracies surrounding the statues. As Slate writes, "There is still no definitive explanation for what the Georgia Guidestones mean, who they are meant to instruct, and when the Age of Reason is due to be ushered in."

It was unveiled in 1980, so cue in the Christian crackpots fueled by QAnon to claim it's a demonic guide to a New World order.

This QAnon conspiracy is now influencing Georgia politics.

Peters said, "You are going to absolutely destroy the Georgia Guidestones. Demolish them, bulldoze them and reject their demonic message once and for all"

"You're the only candidate willing to go head-to-head with the Luciferian cabal," Peters said.

Taylor went with Peters' crew to the stones and he asked how she felt.

"It was overwhelming really," she said.

Taylor claimed all the people there visiting the granite stones were looking for Jesus but "instead they are looking at this."

"In my state. This is the Bible Belt!," Taylor said.

Taylor then called the Georgia guidestones a "satanic place."

The only people we ever hear talking about the Georgia Guidestones are those who have gone deep down the QAnon rabbit hole. Kandiss Taylor is now promising to tear them down as part of her campaign for governor. pic.twitter.com/5R6VX6m5S2 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 2, 2022

"It is a war between good and evil," Taylor said in her video called Executive order 10.

