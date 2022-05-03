Christian Crackpot Kandiss Taylor Promises To Tear Down Georgia Guidestones

And now for something different, but just as crazy as anything QAnon.
By John AmatoMay 3, 2022

Kandiss Taylor, a candidate running for the Georgia governorship told Christian nationalist Stew Peter that if she's elected, she would tear down the Georgia Guidestones because it's a place for Satan.

I'm sure many readers across the planet have no idea what the Georgia Guidestones are, but Slate has a nice primer on them and the many conspiracies surrounding the statues. As Slate writes, "There is still no definitive explanation for what the Georgia Guidestones mean, who they are meant to instruct, and when the Age of Reason is due to be ushered in."

It was unveiled in 1980, so cue in the Christian crackpots fueled by QAnon to claim it's a demonic guide to a New World order.

gettyimages-geiorgiaguidestones.994029846

This QAnon conspiracy is now influencing Georgia politics.

Peters said, "You are going to absolutely destroy the Georgia Guidestones. Demolish them, bulldoze them and reject their demonic message once and for all"

"You're the only candidate willing to go head-to-head with the Luciferian cabal," Peters said.

Taylor went with Peters' crew to the stones and he asked how she felt.

"It was overwhelming really," she said.

Taylor claimed all the people there visiting the granite stones were looking for Jesus but "instead they are looking at this."

"In my state. This is the Bible Belt!," Taylor said.

Taylor then called the Georgia guidestones a "satanic place."

"It is a war between good and evil," Taylor said in her video called Executive order 10.

As RightWingWatch reports, "The only people we ever hear talking about the Georgia Guidestones are those who have gone deep down the QAnon rabbit hole. Kandiss Taylor is now promising to tear them down as part of her campaign for governor."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue