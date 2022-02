Blaire's message of *Jesus Guns Babies* looks eerily similar to one by a real-life candidate, Kandiss Taylor. So much so in fact that no one seems to have let Kandiss Taylor in on the joke.

BOOM! Let's take our government back pic.twitter.com/nCPDz9Kgnr — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) February 22, 2022

Now, this is either brilliant or braindead. Let's see which.

When I am elected as Governor of Georgia, I will invite Blaire Erskine to sit with me and talk about all the issues the corrupt establishment has left behind https://t.co/R8UoK35UC7 — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) February 22, 2022

Blaire Erskine is right, All abortion is murder and will be criminalized in Georgia



She's also right that America's founding was through divine intervention



Jesus is with our movement and we will take Georgia back from the corrupt swamp and return it to the people — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) February 22, 2022

Thanks for the support @blaireerskine — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) February 22, 2022

I want to thank Blaire Erskine for her continued promotion of our wonderful movement



God bless you @blaireerskine — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) February 22, 2022

Verdict: braindead.

Oh, and "Jesus guns babies" is not true either.