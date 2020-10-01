Blaire Erskine On Why She's Still An Undecided Voter

"I am still an undecided voter because..I like the attention.
I can't be a decided voter until I've read all the facts, and I refuse to read all the facts.
On one hand, yeah, Donald Trump sounds crazy, ok. On the other hand, I hate having two hands.
Everybody says that Trump wil destroy democracy, and I think that sounds kind of fun.
I live for the T, for the drama, Keepin' up with the Kardashians in endin', I'm getting a divorce..."
And so on.
Yep, pretty good snapshot there of the undecided voter in the time of Trump.
HERE’S WHY I’M AN UNDECIDED VOTER pic.twitter.com/kg7GBwNpgn
— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) September 30, 2020