Blaire Erskine On Why She's Still An Undecided Voter

"I am still an undecided voter because..I like the attention.

I can't be a decided voter until I've read all the facts, and I refuse to read all the facts.

On one hand, yeah, Donald Trump sounds crazy, ok. On the other hand, I hate having two hands.

Everybody says that Trump wil destroy democracy, and I think that sounds kind of fun.

I live for the T, for the drama, Keepin' up with the Kardashians in endin', I'm getting a divorce..."

And so on.

Yep, pretty good snapshot there of the undecided voter in the time of Trump.