Former ESPN Host Tells Anti-ICE Musicians To 'Shut Up And Sing'

Apparently, the only people who are allowed to have opinions on politics are washed-up sportscasters turned podcaster and wingnut musicians who worship Orange Julius.

Here's former ESPN host Sage Steele and Bill-O's former henchman Jesse Watters crying about all of the people at this year's Grammy Awards daring to speak out against Trump's ICE Gestapo out there terrorizing neighborhoods, and brutalizing and killing people indiscriminately on Watters' show this Monday.

WATTERS: Sage, did you watch the Grammys last night?

STEELE: I was hoping you wouldn't put me on the spot because the answer for the first time in a decade is yes. Because I was scrolling and realized there's no sports on it and thought, oh my gosh, should I take a chance and watch this?

And I only watched for about 15 minutes, but it was enough to really set the tone for what I knew it would ultimately be. And I got to tell you, none of us should be surprised at this point, right? But it is still disappointing, Jesse.

And I liken it to what the great Laura Ingraham said years ago, "Shut up and dribble." It isn't because we didn't want to hear athletes' opinions on things. I mean, maybe here and there, but it's because we learned that they don't tend to base it in fact. They base it on TikTok news or left-wing media narratives, instead of the facts.

If you go on fact and give me your opinion from there, then fine. And that's exactly what the Hollywood elites are choosing not to do as well. And it was an incredibly pathetic, but not surprising display by all of those on the stage yesterday.

Where were those pins for Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray or any of the thousands of Americans who have been killed or hurt by illegal immigrants? We're all fine with immigration, legal immigration. We're all here because of legal immigration. It's the illegal part and the fact that they choose to ignore those facts, but then spew silly opinions like Billie Eilish, which was comical, what she said. This is why, shut up and dribble, shut up and sing because you're super talented, but you don't know what you're talking about.

WATTERS: Do you think these messages have an impact anymore?

STEELE: I mean, I think on probably part of the demographic that they're speaking to, yes, again, I always tell my kids, please get off of TikTok for your news and look around and then base your opinion on that.

But I do think the numbers tell the truth. We now look at those, and we kind of laugh, right? To your point with people who are in great agreement with deportations and the immigration laws, I mean, it's pretty simple to look at the numbers. Numbers don't lie. Those are the facts.

As everyone says, this is what we voted for: to take care of American citizens, not illegals. So are they getting their message through to some? Yes. But those who choose to look at the facts and educate themselves, which means using their brain, no, they're not affecting any of us.