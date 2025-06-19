Watters Jokes That Guys Dating 'Illegal' Aliens Will Sic ICE On Girlfriends

The real life and death consequences of Trump's inhumane border policies are just a joke to these people.

During a segment on this Wednesday's Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox "news," host Watters, and his guest, former Trump spokes-liar and once again fellow full time Fox propagandist Kayleigh McEnany, attacked Democrats over the issue of immigration, showing a clip of Democrats attempting entry into an ICE facility in Chicago, and mocking their attempts at Congressional oversight as somehow aiding and abetting criminals, before moving onto an ad which ran this week, which seems to have struck a nerve with many on the right.

BREAKING:



Both the White House and RNCC have lashed out at the creators of this ad.



It must have struck a nerve. Maybe they don't like being outed as fascists.



You know what to do: SPREAD THIS EVERYWHERE!#MAGAKidnappers pic.twitter.com/kNGAtcqkeW — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) June 18, 2025

As Media Matters reported, Watters used the occasion to make a joke about men calling ICE to arrest their Spanish girlfriends as the two of them yucked it up, as though the circumstances the ad is warning about haven't already happened, or haven't been threatened by Trump:

JESSE WATTERS (HOST): The Democrats are running that ad that says ICE is going to abduct your Spanish girlfriend and then take advantage of her in a mega prison. Sorry. KAYLEIGH MCENANY (GUEST): I mean, no, it is worth the laugh. This is what they're coming up with. I mean, look at this. Look at this. What about the 2024 election said this is what's going to win the day? These Democrats, and I don't like throwing around words, they are so dense. The polling shows immigration is Donald Trump's top issue. He has majority support. I mean, you talked about that 95 number, 95 illegal immigrants coming in one day to the southern border, it's 2000 miles long. Bill Melugin said that's the most jaw-dropping statistic he has ever heard. It is the lowest number ever to come to the southern border. And the American people say, "We support this." What do Democrats do? They're going to abduct your Spanish-speaking girlfriend and take her to prison in El Salvador, but oh, wait, at least she'll have senators coming down to have margaritas with her. Watch out, boyfriend, because you'll have a bunch of Dem senators lining up. WATTERS: I bet a bunch of guys that are dating illegal alien Spanish girls are like ICE, here's the address! She hasn't been very good.

We'll see how funny this is to them once it starts to really affect our economy, which is already starting and it's just going to get worse as they run our migrant labor out of the country.