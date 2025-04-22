Fox Host Can't Believe Trump Promised To Deport 'Homegrowns'

During today's broadcast, Fox News host Will Cain berated Democratic Congressman Maxwell Frost, refused to take his word, and demanded proof that Trump said he wanted to deport homegrown US criminals to foreign countries.

Rep. Frost went to El Salvador with three other democratic lawmakers in an effort to facilitate Garcia's return to the United States.

Trump's proclamation was all over the Internet and most news programs except most of Fox.

Will Cain was either ignorant or lying.

FROST: They're saying, congressman, do what you can now because it's him today and it can be one of us tomorrow. CAIN: I want to dig in on that point. You've made that point several times, but before we move forward, I have to stop down with what you just said. Donald Trump's made a statement about wanting to deport American citizens. Do you have that in front of you? I've not seen that statement. Can you please quote where that comes from, that he would like to deport American citizens? FROST: He said it in the Oval Office. He said he wants to go for homegrowns next, people born and raised in the United States.



CAIN: Do you have anything, do you have anything besides your word on that? I have, I have not seen, I have not seen that, so beyond your word, do you have a source of that? I would love to see that clip or that transcript of him saying he wants to deport American citizens. There is a clip online. I encourage people to just Google Donald Trump homegrown, deporting homegrown criminals. It is something he said in the Oval Office.

Cain's team waited until the end of Cain's program to correct his error and played the video of Trump.

The Fox News host then tried to pretend Trump always follows the law and refused to apologize for his behavior to Rep. Frost saying he's always suspicious of Democrats because they criticize Trump.

CAIN: He goes on right after that to say, but we have to obey the law. It will always be to obey the law. After years of very fine people, among other hoaxes, I'm suspicious of any Democrat quoting President Trump in full context, and I make no apologies, none, on not being able to know or recall that specific clip because it doesn't reinforce my fever dream handmaid's tale vision of America, where Lily, who reads The Bulwark on the Upper West Side, is about to be deported right after Kilmar Abrego Garcia. President Donald Trump was clearly talking about obeying the law. I'm doubtful the law would allow him to deport homegrown criminals, but it's a far cry again from the Handmaid's Tale vision of the next after Brago Garcia is you.

How embarrassing for Cain, who is not the brightest bulb in the bin.

It's not hard to admit you made a mistake. I mean, everyone in the country and around the world knew Trump said what he saidd except for WILL CAIN.

Hahahahahaha.