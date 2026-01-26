Trump Is Sh*tting His Pants As Poll Numbers Take A Massive Dive

Even Donald J. Trump's favorite pollster, Rasmussen, shows his approval rating plunging, and on his main issue, immigration, the president isn't faring well. Last week, as John Amato reported, Trump vowed in Truth Social to sue pollsters who show him in a negative light.

Trump is back on Truth Social this morning, throwing an absolute fit as his approval rating dives amid the chaos coming from his administration. And, of course, he lied, claiming he won the 2024 election "in a landslide."

"Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense," he wrote. "As an example, all of the Anti Trump Media that covered me during the 2020 Election showed Polls that were knowingly wrong."

"They knew what they were doing, trying to influence the Election, but I won in a Landslide, including winning the Popular Vote, all 7 of the 7 Swing States, the Electoral College was a route, and 2,750 Counties to 525. You can’t do much better than that, and yet if people examined The Failing New York Times, ABC Fake News, NBC Fake News, CBS Fake News, Low Ratings CNN, or the now defunct MSDNC, Polls were all fraudulent, and bore nothing even close to the final results," he continued.

"Something has to be done about Fraudulent Polling," he added. "Even the Polls of FoxNews and The Wall Street Journal have been, over the years, terrible! There are great Pollsters that called the Election right, but the Media does not want to use them in any way, shape, or form. Isn’t it sad what has happened to American Journalism, but I am going to do everything possible to keep this Polling SCAM from moving forward!"

Trump’s 1.5 percent popular vote victory is one of the smallest ever in U.S. history, just a fraction of Lyndon B. Johnson’s 22.6 percent landslide win in 1964. Trump did not secure a majority of the popular vote, so he's just feeding his ego with regurgitated lies.

If Trump-friendly Rasmussen, which always favors Republicans in its polls, notes Trump's numbers are tanking, then the real numbers must be far worse.

Trump's Approval On Immigration:



🔴 Disapprove: 59% (+15)

🟢 Approve: 39% (-14)



Rasmussen / Jan 23, 2026



(% Change With Aug 2025) — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) January 25, 2026

The Economist wrote today, "The president's net approval rating is -19%, down 2.0 points since last week. 37% approve, 56% disapprove, 5% not sure."

"Americans do not seem happy," the report continued. "At the beginning of Mr Trump’s second term his net approval rating was 2. It has now fallen to -19, the lowest it has been this term. A week into Mr Trump’s term 37% of Americans thought the country was headed in the right direction while 50% thought it was on the wrong track. Those numbers are now 31% and 61% respectively."

Keep freaking out, Donald, and be sure not to stroke out.