Trump Vows To Sue All Pollsters Who Give Him Bad Ratings

Trump continues to use the courts as an intimidation squad against anything negative.
By John AmatoJanuary 23, 2026

Whiny titty-ass baby Von Shitzhispants is having a nervous breakdown over his awful poll numbers and is using his usual cudgel, lawsuits against any news in the press that makes him look bad.

In a crazed Truth Social post, Trump claimed all polls showing him in the gutter are fake, and he will sue.

I'm surprised he didn't mention Harry Enten on CNN.

WIll Trump sue Real Clear Politics, the favorite right-wing polling site that gives his average approval rating at 42%?

Trump has bilked the US for over a billion dollars this year in the Oval Office and should be investigated by the HOUSE (I kid, because they never will), but this gives him the resources to sue everything and everyone to force his demented and narcissistic viewpoint against reality itself.

Trump uses the courts like Stephen Miller uses ICE.

A fascist is what a fascist does.

Trump: "The Times Siena Poll, which is always tremendously negative to me, especially just before the Election of 2024, where I won in a Landslide, will be added to my lawsuit against The Failing New York Times. Our lawyers demanded they keep all Records, and how they “computed” these fake results!"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-22T16:55:51.537Z

Discussion

