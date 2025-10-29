Donald Trump’s Bad Poll Numbers Have Turned Terrible

A new poll from The Economist/YouGov shows Trump’s approval rating, -18%, is the lowest it has ever been, even lower than in his first term, which was the lowest in modern presidential history

Donald Trump's approval rating in our tracker has fallen to -18, the lowest it has ever been (lower than any point in his first term) www.economist.com/interactive/... — Owen Winter (@owenwntr.bsky.social) 2025-10-28T14:03:14.494Z

The Economist did not mince words about just how much Americans disapprove of Trump's job performance:

Since modern polling began most presidents have started their terms with positive net approval ratings (the share of voters who approve of their job performance minus the share who disapprove). Both of Mr Trump’s terms began with public opinion split nearly evenly. In both cases his net approval rating quickly turned negative. Now it is -18, the lowest it has been since his inauguration—and three percentage-points lower than at any point in his first term. … Americans are not just disappointed with Mr Trump’s handling of bread-and-butter issues such as inflation and the economy. They also don’t like the way he deals with issues that were central to his appeal, like immigration and crime. … Mr Trump was re-elected on a wave of economic pessimism, telling voters that “incomes will skyrocket, inflation will vanish completely, jobs will come roaring back and the middle class will prosper like never, ever before” during his second term. So far they have been disappointed. Ratings of his handling of the economy and inflation were net positive shortly after his inauguration. They have since fallen to strongly negative in the wake of his declarations of trade war and the ensuing response of investors. YouGov’s data also suggest Americans now disapprove of his handling of immigration, another issue central to his re-election.

