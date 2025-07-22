Trump Brags 'Jeffrey Epstein Hoax' Gave Him 'Highest Ever' Poll Numbers

President Donald Trump credited the "Jeffrey Epstein hoax" for giving him the "highest ever" approval rating among the Republican Party base.

In a Sunday post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that his "Poll Numbers within the Republican Party, and MAGA, have gone up, significantly, since the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax was exposed."

"They have hit 90%, 92%, 93%, and 95%, in various polls, and are all Republican Party records," he wrote. "The General Election numbers are my highest, EVER! People like Strong Borders, and all of the many other things I have done."

The president also called Democrats "troublemakers" for using the Epstein scandal to divide MAGA.

A Quinnipiac University National Poll recently found that 63% of voters, including 36% of Republicans, disapproved of the Trump administration's handling of Epstein's case. Reuters reported that 69% of Americans believed that Trump's government was hiding information on the accused sex trafficker.

<br />

Quinnipiac was the "good" poll for Trump. Others, such as CBS/YouGov were much worse.

CBS NEWS POLL: On the Jeffrey Epstein files, most Americans say the Department of Justice should release all its information regarding the case. Americans overwhelmingly suspect that the files contain damaging information about powerful and wealthy people. https://t.co/SAZ0ysSfhj pic.twitter.com/HqRa5rIAZs — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 21, 2025